Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas DPS cancels Wednesday morning driver license appointments

The Texas Department of Public Safety is cancelling all driver license appointments between...
The Texas Department of Public Safety is cancelling all driver license appointments between 7:30 and noon on Wednesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is cancelling all driver license appointments between 7:30 and noon on Wednesday.

According to the Texas DPS, the outage was caused by an update to the driver license system over Labor Day, and it will impact all driver license services in offices across the state and online.

Customers affected by the cancellation will be notified through email or the phone number they used to make the appointment.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after Pushmataha Co. standoff
An Idabel woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
A Broken Bow man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car this morning.
Man taken to hospital after hit and run crash
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Ardmore police warn about utility bill scam

Latest News

A non-profit legal group is traveling around Texoma to teach residents about resources and how...
Non-profit legal group teaches Texomans about disaster resources
On Friday, the Chickasaw Nation broke ground on the renovation and expansion of the Chickasaw...
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground on Ada preschool expansion
Bryan County commissioners issued a burn ban Tuesday.
Bryan County issues burn ban
Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman