Texas DPS cancels Wednesday morning driver license appointments

TEXAS (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is cancelling all driver license appointments between 7:30 and noon on Wednesday.

According to the Texas DPS, the outage was caused by an update to the driver license system over Labor Day, and it will impact all driver license services in offices across the state and online.

Customers affected by the cancellation will be notified through email or the phone number they used to make the appointment.

