Texoma Getting Hotter by the Day

Tuesday’s temperatures really made Labor Day weekend’s weather feel extra nice by comparison. Sherman tied a heat record today at 104 degrees and temperatures are only going up for the next three days. Strong southerly winds maintained today ahead of a weak frontal boundary that moved through Oklahoma that triggered a few severe thunderstorms. Those storms are currently just to the North of Garvin and Pontotoc county, but they won’t make it too far into Texoma before fizzling out in the evening.

That frontal boundary will continue to move South overnight through Texoma, which could lead to some Wednesday rainfall. It will slow down into a stationary front Wednesday just South of the Red River, but it’s a question of how far South that will determine whether Texoma sees any rain Wednesday evening. I’ve put Wednesday storm chances at 10% as if they happen in Texoma at all, it’ll be the southern portions of Grayson and Cooke county that will see them before moving farther South. Again, if the stationary front moves farther to the South on Wednesday then it’ll just be another hot day.

The weekend is when Texoma will really start to see relief. The upper air high pressure area (we refer to it as the heat dome) will stay close to Texoma through Friday, but then it will start moving to the Southwest through the weekend. This will allow more air from the North to move into Texoma and bring some much needed cooler weather with increased rain chances. There’s still some uncertainty with the timing of the weekend storms as it is dependent on what happens with the front moving through tonight, so check back Wednesday evening for a better picture for the weekend’s rain chances.

We do know triple digit temperatures will end this weekend and well into next week. Next Monday and Tuesday currently look like the best chances for significant rainfall, which means an even larger temperature drop due to cloud cover and rain cooled air.

Needless to say, the weather is changing a lot in Texoma in the next week as we approach the Fall Equinox. Expect daily adjustments to the forecast this week.

In short, it’ll be hot through Friday then cool off for the weekend with better rain chances next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.