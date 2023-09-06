Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Toddler dies after being left in hot car outside church, police say

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left inside a hot vehicle in a church parking lot.

Police say the death happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday outside the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville Beach. The church is also home to a preschool during the day. Investigators said “heat was a factor” in the 2-year-old girl’s death.

Neighbors say most residents in the area have their children attend preschool at the church.

“It’s a shock to see this in our community,” resident Annette Evans said. “This is a church I’ve been to all my life, and I just can’t imagine something like that happening here.”

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental.

No one was detained or arrested following the child’s death, and police say they have interviewed everyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after Pushmataha Co. standoff
An Idabel woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
A Broken Bow man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car this morning.
Man taken to hospital after hit and run crash
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Ardmore police warn about utility bill scam

Latest News

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Sherman City Council approved a request to allow the sale of alcohol...
Sherman City Council votes to allow alcohol sale at Veteran’s Field, opening door to minor league baseball in Sherman
Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental....
Police investigating toddler's death in hot car in church parking lot
The repaired enclosure will last for 20 years.
Denison Council members vote to get Waterloo Pool enclosure repaired
The repaired enclosure will last for 20 years.
The repaired enclosure will last for 20 years.