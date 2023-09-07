Ardmore Parks and Rec host ‘Murder in Montana’

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In just a few days, the Ardmore Convention Center will be transformed into a wild, western oasis.

“This is our fourth year, you know in our past we’ve had Elvis, we’ve had the Kentucky Derby, we’ve had different ones,” Tes Stewart with Ardmore Parks and Rec said. “So this year I thought, man we’re in Oklahoma, Yellowstone was a big thing, so maybe we should play off of that and go western.”

Ardmore Parks and Rec are hosting ‘Murder in Montana’, where spectators trade their cowboy hats for a detective cap.

“Over dinner they get to deliberate and see who they think did it, and once they come up with who did it, if we have someone who guesses it right, they win and we have a little gift bag and things for them,” Stewart said.

Stewart says visitors can expect the complete Yellowstone experience this Saturday, from western style props to even visiting Rita’s bar.

“We’re having a line dancing competition, there’s going to be so much more, they’re gonna be so much more involved this year than they have in the past, so they’ve really got to pay attention to details from the minute they walk in the doors,” Stewart stated.

With tickets already sold out for Saturday’s show, Stewart says it will be their biggest event yet.

“It’s a good time, you laugh, you have fun, you gotta put your detective eyes on, you get together and you get together as a team, you get together as a group, and you’re like ‘ok, so we gotta figure out who did this’, so it makes you think and it makes you come together as one, and its just a really good community event,” said Stewart.

