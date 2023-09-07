Texoma Local
Battle of the Boros renews on Friday

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Whitesboro and Pottsboro will renew their rivalry on Friday night.

Pottsboro has started the season with a 2-0 record. They have registered wins over Van Alstyne and Callisburg.

Whitesboro opened the season with a rout over Krum. They followed that with a loss to the Bells Panthers last week.

The game will be played in Whitesboro on Friday.

