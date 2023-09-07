The challenge in getting kids mental health care

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is in need of more mental health professionals.

Statistics show that since the pandemic, more children are experiencing some sort of mental health condition, like depression or anxiety.

“COVID was difficult on kids to adjust and to get back into school, and learn to deal with a new normal,” said Loren Hervey, clinical director at Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma.

Hervey said there are multiple factors of the mental health workforce shortage in Grayson County. She explained that there is a “struggle with therapists getting pulled to the Metroplex or getting pulled to online platforms and working virtually, so there are less therapists willing to do community based mental health care, and [they] so desperately need it.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human services reported almost 30 percent of more children need mental health care.

Hervey said that social media is also a contributing factor. A child’s main source of connection outside of school is online, creating issues in navigating in-person peer relationships more effectively.

There are resources in the area, but Hervey said we definitely need more. “We’re going to need a community response to help us recruit more talented mental health therapists to our area.”

Hervey encourages parents to continue advocating for their children’s mental health needs.

