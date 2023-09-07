Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Contract change is Denison’s new water pump project

The soon-to-be Lake Texoma Raw Water Pump Station located off of FM 1310 will allow the city to...
The soon-to-be Lake Texoma Raw Water Pump Station located off of FM 1310 will allow the city to pull and treat more water for its growing population.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison has adjusted the contract for the new water pump at Lake Texoma.

The soon-to-be Lake Texoma Raw Water Pump Station located off of FM 1310 will allow the city to pull and treat more water for its growing population.

“Original contract for the Raw Water Pump Station was just under $40 million, the change order was about $9 million so that will continue that 24-inch treated water line that the contractors are already installing, they’ll be able to take that even further,” said Fanchon Stearns Denison’s CIP/Engineering Manager.

As of now, the city can pump about 8 million gallons of water a day.

With the new water pump, they will be able to triple that capacity.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass...
Renovations underway at Traveler’s Hotel in Denison

Latest News

The nearly $10 million project goes from US 75 to Odelle Avenue, it will beautify the area and...
Loy Lake reconstruction project is underway
Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast...
Victim identified in Antlers homicide
The Grayson County Child Welfare Board is starting an Adopt-A-Foster-Family program.
Grayson County foster families looking for helping hands
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments