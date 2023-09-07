Contract change is Denison’s new water pump project

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison has adjusted the contract for the new water pump at Lake Texoma.

The soon-to-be Lake Texoma Raw Water Pump Station located off of FM 1310 will allow the city to pull and treat more water for its growing population.

“Original contract for the Raw Water Pump Station was just under $40 million, the change order was about $9 million so that will continue that 24-inch treated water line that the contractors are already installing, they’ll be able to take that even further,” said Fanchon Stearns Denison’s CIP/Engineering Manager.

As of now, the city can pump about 8 million gallons of water a day.

With the new water pump, they will be able to triple that capacity.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

