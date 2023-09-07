Florida governor orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Jimmy Buffett

(Gray News) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown half-staff in the state in honor of legendary musician Jimmy Buffett.

Buffett, a Florida resident, passed away after battling cancer on Friday, Sept. 1.

Flags of the United States and the State of Florida at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida were ordered to be flown at half-staff for 24 hours from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday “because it’s always five o’clock somewhere,” the governor announced.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy.

Buffett is an inductee of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame.

His song “Margaritaville” led to success on the stage and off the charts, becoming a namesake for his business ventures, which include restaurants, resorts, and a lifestyle brand.

A lifelong conservationist, Buffett spearheaded efforts to protect the manatee, Florida’s State Marine Mammal, through the Save the Manatee License Plate. Buffett’s appreciation for Florida’s landmark Everglades was reinforced through philanthropic efforts and song.

“Floridians ‘Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season’ are encouraged to commemorate the legacy of our adopted native son by raising their margarita glass and enjoying a cheeseburger here in paradise to wish the ‘Son of a Son of a Sailor’ well,” the governor wrote in his memorandum.

