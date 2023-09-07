Grayson County foster families looking for helping hands

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Child Welfare Board is starting an Adopt-A-Foster-Family program to help these families get the extra help they need.

Vice President, Staci Wright, said there are one hundred children in foster care across Grayson County and very few families to take them in.

“We realized we didn’t have enough families to get involved with the foster system, so we decided we were going to focus on supporting our foster families,” Wright said.

While also allowing people who want to help, but can not be foster parents, the opportunity to get involved.

Wright said volunteers can help with a variety of tasks including cooking, cleaning, and babysitting. Volunteers can even donate for foster families to take their children to do experiences, like bowling.

Tamara McGaughey and her husband have fostered 17 children since 2019. They currently have six kids, four fosters and two adopted.

“Once we get off work, we pick them up from school, we’re going to the different practices that they need to go to and then we’re getting home at night trying to get the homework done and get all the little ones to bed,” McGaughey said.

With a packed schedule, some tasks understandably fall through the cracks. The McGaughey family was in need of help with housekeeping.

Erica Gonzales, owner of RoyalCleanings, was the person for the job. She had a desire to help foster family homes, just like the ones she grew up in.

“I was that child that went through this, and in the foster home system, we didn’t have people come in and help, so I just want to be able to help,” Gonzalez said.

McGaughey said her help is a blessing.

“It gives a sense of love not only to us for what we’re doing, but it also shows the kids there are people out there who care about them,” McGaughey said.

More information on how to adopt a foster family can be found on the Grayson County Child Welfare Board website.

