Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davidson, Stanley Doran, 07/04/1967 of Tom Bean, Assault Causes SBI Date/Family/House w/Prev 11/6/2020

Bridges, Kyle Anthony, 03/20/1989 of Valley View, Poss CS PG 1<1G - Meth 4/15/2023

Golston, Stacy Zimbalist Jr., 12/26/1991 of Rawlins, Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G - Tetrahydrocannabinol 1/3/2023

Diaz, Cesar Arevalo, 08/11/1982 of Houston, Bail Jumping & FTA 10/2/2020

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Bail Jumping & FTA 8/5/2022

Eads, Aiden Kole, 04/11/2000 of Bells, Bail Jumping & FTA 3/17/2023

Goodman, Christina Michelle, 01/23/1990 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 8/3/2023

Law, Eric Stuart, 01/13/1979 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 10/1/2020

Nelson, James Allen, 03/20/1979 of Bells, Ct. 1 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 2 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 3 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 4 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 5 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 6 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 7 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 8 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 9 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 10 Agg Sexual Assault Child(Rape); Ct. 11 Agg Sexual Assault Child(Rape) 6/22/2023

Brown, Dean William, 03/09/1973 of Kingston, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 6/30/2023

White, Christopher Eugene, 03/04/1971 of Coleman, Theft Prop $2,500<$30k ENH IAT 5/31/2023

Collins, Michael Keith, 12/02/1984 of Cartwright, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Assault Peace Officer 5/2/2023

Baker, James, 03/13/1978 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS PG 1<1G DFZ IAT 481.115 - Meth; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 4/10/2023

Johnson, Trey Sidney, 02/20/1997 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 9/16/2022

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Assault Family/Household Member w/prev Conv. 5/2/2023

Baker, Daniel James, 07/05/1988 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Injury to Child/Elder/Disabled; Ct. 3 Injury to Child/Elder/Disabled 7/5/2023

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Intoxication Assault w/ vehicle cause SBI; Ct. 3 POSS C/S PG 1<1G- Meth 9/15/2021

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Poss CS PG 1/1-B<1G - Meth 3/13/2022

Ballard, Gregory Allen, 03/01/1971 of Denison, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg w/Prev IAT 6/29/2023

Hartman, Michael Lee, 10/18/1962 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More IAT 6/19/2023

Beauchamp, James Rhea, 01/01/1959 of Hendrix, Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G - Meth 7/13/2023

Teihera, Jessica Beo, 01/25/1987 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 3 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 4 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 6 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 7 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 8 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 9 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 10 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 11 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 12 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 13 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 14 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 15 Theft of Prop >=$30k<$150k 2/22/2023

Grinder, Ashley Marie, 08/01/1983 of Dallas, Poss CS PG 1<1G - Meth 4/22/2023

Abraham, James Stewart, 08/31/1964 of Denison, Poss CS PG 1<1G - Meth 12/28/2022

Jenkins, Felicia, 07/24/1984 of Denison, Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility - Marijuana 5/4/2023

Manry, Kenny Ray, 07/02/1964 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More IAT 7/3/2023

Dorman, Chance Edward Lee, 07/02/1985 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More IAT 6/26/2023

Beauchamp, Lucas James, 04/15/1999 of Denison, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW 7/19/2023

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 3/25/2022

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 3/4/2022

Aleman, Bernardo NMN, 05/18/1966 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj 7/2/2023

Aleman, Bernardo NMN, 05/18/1966 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More IAT 7/12/2023

Lopez-Ruiz, Miguel, 04/15/1985 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW 7/9/2023

Haupert, Kenneth Charles Jr., 01/12/1980 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More IAT 5/18/2023

Davenport, Cooper Hudson, 05/24/1996 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 10/20/2022

Hearn, Nathan Bardly, 01/17/1990 of Sherman, Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G - Heroin 6/27/2023

Bowman, Lowellaus Lamont J., 12/10/2001 of unknown, Ct. 1 Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G DFZ - Tetrahydrocannabinnol; Ct. 2 Poss Marj 4oz<5lb DFZ IAT 481.121 - Marijuana 1/30/2023

Hendrix, Jacob Colin, 01/12/2002 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Poss CS PG 1>=4G<200G w/Int Delivery - Cocaine 5/4/2023

Tomlinson, Terry Joe, 10/03/1990 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm 5/12/2023

Milner, Zecharrio Cleveland, 04/06/1990 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation 6/10/2023

McDowell, Audra Mae, 04/20/1985 of Sherman, Theft Prop<$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 6/20/2023

Phillips, Clayton Everett, 03/01/1992 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More IAT 5/29/2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
Rance Warren, a Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer, died in a UTV crash on Labor Day.
Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer dies in UTV crash

Latest News

Ardmore Parks and Rec host ‘Murder in Montana’
Ardmore Parks and Rec host ‘Murder in Montana’
Ardmore Parks and Rec host ‘Murder in Montana’
Ardmore Parks and Rec host 'Murder in Montana'
Oklahoma State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters announced on Tuesday that the Oklahoma State...
Oklahoma schools enter partnership with controversial conservative group
Grayson County is in need of more mental health professionals.
The challenge in getting kids mental health care