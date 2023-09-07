Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Davidson, Stanley Doran, 07/04/1967 of Tom Bean, Assault Causes SBI Date/Family/House w/Prev 11/6/2020

Bridges, Kyle Anthony, 03/20/1989 of Valley View, Poss CS PG 1<1G - Meth 4/15/2023

Golston, Stacy Zimbalist Jr., 12/26/1991 of Rawlins, Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G - Tetrahydrocannabinol 1/3/2023

Diaz, Cesar Arevalo, 08/11/1982 of Houston, Bail Jumping & FTA 10/2/2020

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Bail Jumping & FTA 8/5/2022

Eads, Aiden Kole, 04/11/2000 of Bells, Bail Jumping & FTA 3/17/2023

Goodman, Christina Michelle, 01/23/1990 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 8/3/2023

Law, Eric Stuart, 01/13/1979 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 10/1/2020

Nelson, James Allen, 03/20/1979 of Bells, Ct. 1 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 2 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 3 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 4 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 5 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 6 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 7 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 8 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 9 POSS Child Pornography; Ct. 10 Agg Sexual Assault Child(Rape); Ct. 11 Agg Sexual Assault Child(Rape) 6/22/2023

Brown, Dean William, 03/09/1973 of Kingston, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 6/30/2023

White, Christopher Eugene, 03/04/1971 of Coleman, Theft Prop $2,500<$30k ENH IAT 5/31/2023

Collins, Michael Keith, 12/02/1984 of Cartwright, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Assault Peace Officer 5/2/2023

Baker, James, 03/13/1978 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS PG 1<1G DFZ IAT 481.115 - Meth; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 4/10/2023

Johnson, Trey Sidney, 02/20/1997 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 9/16/2022

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Assault Family/Household Member w/prev Conv. 5/2/2023

Baker, Daniel James, 07/05/1988 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Injury to Child/Elder/Disabled; Ct. 3 Injury to Child/Elder/Disabled 7/5/2023

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Intoxication Assault w/ vehicle cause SBI; Ct. 3 POSS C/S PG 1<1G- Meth 9/15/2021

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Poss CS PG 1/1-B<1G - Meth 3/13/2022

Ballard, Gregory Allen, 03/01/1971 of Denison, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg w/Prev IAT 6/29/2023

Hartman, Michael Lee, 10/18/1962 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More IAT 6/19/2023

Beauchamp, James Rhea, 01/01/1959 of Hendrix, Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G - Meth 7/13/2023

Teihera, Jessica Beo, 01/25/1987 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 3 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 4 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 6 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 7 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 8 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 9 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 10 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 11 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 12 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 13 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 14 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 15 Theft of Prop >=$30k<$150k 2/22/2023

Grinder, Ashley Marie, 08/01/1983 of Dallas, Poss CS PG 1<1G - Meth 4/22/2023

Abraham, James Stewart, 08/31/1964 of Denison, Poss CS PG 1<1G - Meth 12/28/2022

Jenkins, Felicia, 07/24/1984 of Denison, Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility - Marijuana 5/4/2023

Manry, Kenny Ray, 07/02/1964 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More IAT 7/3/2023

Dorman, Chance Edward Lee, 07/02/1985 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More IAT 6/26/2023

Beauchamp, Lucas James, 04/15/1999 of Denison, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW 7/19/2023

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 3/25/2022

Black, Brian Joseph, 09/20/1979 of Cartwright, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 3/4/2022

Aleman, Bernardo NMN, 05/18/1966 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj 7/2/2023

Aleman, Bernardo NMN, 05/18/1966 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More IAT 7/12/2023

Lopez-Ruiz, Miguel, 04/15/1985 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW 7/9/2023

Haupert, Kenneth Charles Jr., 01/12/1980 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More IAT 5/18/2023

Davenport, Cooper Hudson, 05/24/1996 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 10/20/2022

Hearn, Nathan Bardly, 01/17/1990 of Sherman, Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G - Heroin 6/27/2023

Bowman, Lowellaus Lamont J., 12/10/2001 of unknown, Ct. 1 Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G DFZ - Tetrahydrocannabinnol; Ct. 2 Poss Marj 4oz<5lb DFZ IAT 481.121 - Marijuana 1/30/2023

Hendrix, Jacob Colin, 01/12/2002 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Poss CS PG 1>=4G<200G w/Int Delivery - Cocaine 5/4/2023

Tomlinson, Terry Joe, 10/03/1990 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm 5/12/2023

Milner, Zecharrio Cleveland, 04/06/1990 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation 6/10/2023

McDowell, Audra Mae, 04/20/1985 of Sherman, Theft Prop<$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 6/20/2023

Phillips, Clayton Everett, 03/01/1992 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More IAT 5/29/2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.