Just One More 100-Degree Day

A small chance of severe storms Friday, high chance of cooler, wetter weather next week!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Thursday, September7 saw record highs across Texoma, some of the records dated back to 1925. The hottest reading was 109 degrees recorded in Marietta; Madill logged 108 and Ardmore, Durant, and Sherman-Denison all pegged out at 107.

Expect another warm night, some spots not getting much below 80 degrees with an overall range of 75 to 81. Winds will be light from the southeast. Friday should be our last 100-degree day for some time, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop along an outflow boundary in the afternoon, and if these materialize they could be severe. It will be very hot again on Friday with most locations 100 to 106 degrees.

Conditions improve over the weekend as surface winds return to the east and northeast and highs remain in the 90s. A fairly strong early-season cold front and a well-developed upper wave bring promising prospects for widespread rainfall on Tuesday, and perhaps beginning on Monday. High temperatures for the first half of next week should remain in the 80s, with lows in the comfortable 60s. So an extended period of mild weather is just a few days away, with the desperately needed rain even bettr news.

Model projections for rainfall totals vary between about a half inch and two inches; we’ll have to monitor the speed and intensity of the front and upper waves as we fine-tune the outlook.

Bottom line, confidence in a major rain event for early next week is increasing as the models show good agreement. At last!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

