Loy Lake reconstruction project is underway

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Loy Lake reconstruction project has many facets designed to benefit businesses and neighborhoods.

“Improving the water, the wastewater, the stormwater, and then the street surface in the area,” said Fanchon Stearns, Denison’s CIP/Engineering Manager.

Stearns said with recent additions to the area, stormwater really has nowhere to go, “that was one of the biggest reasons that the city pursued this project at this time.”

The nearly $10 million project goes from US 75 to Odelle Avenue, it will beautify the area and make it more functional.

“They are working on installing and pouring concrete for the roundabout that’s going to be at Loy Lake and Coffin,” added, Stearns.

There will be concrete sidewalks on both sides of the road.

“There will actually be a concrete path that will extend under the 75 overpass that will connect to Loy Lake Park so it will be almost all the way to the school, Hyde Park Elementary,” Stearns said.

Due to construction, the closure from Odelle to Easy Street will continue for another month.

“They’ve been good, they’ve come in, they talk to us, they say, okay, we’re going to be shutting this down,” said Marcia Likarish, Manager of Ironroot Republic Distilling.

Likarish said her business donated land to the cause, “We’re not using it, all I have to do is pay to have it mowed so I thought this is a great use of that property.”

The city intends to complete construction by next summer.

