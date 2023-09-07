Oklahoma schools enter partnership with controversial conservative group

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters announced on Tuesday that the Oklahoma State Department of Education has launched an ongoing partnership with PragerU Kids.

According to a department press release, PragerU Kids provides educational, entertaining, pro-American kids content.

“Classrooms across the state will have better access to great resources to teach their kids American history,” Walters said.

According to their website, PragerU is a nonprofit organization that offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.

The website also says that they are not an accredited university, nor do they claim to be.

“PragerU does a tremendous job of offering these materials to our teachers, to our students, and also very transparent for parents to see everything that their kids are learning in the schools,” Walters said.

Some critics have accused the company of spreading misinformation and misrepresenting topics ranging from slavery to climate change, prompting some social media companies like YouTube to flag or remove some of the group’s videos.

Ricardo Torres is a Durant parent who hasn’t heard of PragerU, but says that Oklahoma needs to get back to its roots as far as teaching history is concerned.

“I’m just a firm believer that history should be the way it was as we were growing up,” Torres said.

It is not clear how exactly the content will be integrated into Oklahoma schools at the moment, but it is available right now and linked on the state’s department of education website.

