Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
Rance Warren, a Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer, died in a UTV crash on Labor Day.
Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer dies in UTV crash

Latest News

County officials said this escape is nearly identical to another inmate's escape. (Source:...
Convicted killer used same method to escape as previous escapee
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.
Data theft from engineer allowed Chinese hackers to breach emails of senior government officials, Microsoft says
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
FILE - Lainey Wilson performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, Aug....
Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 CMA Awards nominations for the second year in a row