Rangers All-Star Garcia leaves after coming down hard trying to rob Astros of homer

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García exited in the second inning of their game against the Houston Astros because of right knee discomfort
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left in the second inning of their game against the Houston Astros after the All-Star right fielder came down hard after leaping to try to prevent a home run Wednesday night.

The team said he had right knee discomfort and would continue to be evaluated.

The ball hit by Michael Bradley was just beyond the reach of García when he leaped at the wall to try to make the run-saving catch. García’s right leg appeared to jam hard when he landed, and he was in obvious pain as he moved around slowly.

A trainer and field coordinator Corey Ragsdale went out to check on García, and they discussed things in the right field corner before they all walked back to the dugout together. Robbie Grossman replaced García in right field.

García, who entered the game as the AL leader with 100 RBIs, had a foul popout in the first inning. He is batting .161 (10 of 62) over his past 16 games, but hit a walk-off homer Sunday for the Rangers against Minnesota.

Bradley’s solo homer put the Astros up 3-1 against Max Scherzer, who in the first inning of the matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners gave up a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez. Houston went up 7-1 when Jose Abreu hit a grand slam in the third inning.

Rangers leadoff hitter Marcus Semien homered on the first pitch thrown by Justin Verlander in the bottom of the first inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

