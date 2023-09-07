Texoma Local
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud

September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to pass bad checks.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Gonzales and KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Denison for trying to pass bad checks.

Denison Police said that they were called by Simmons Bank on West FM 120 about the suspects.

Police told News 12 that they found Ruben Timmons, Nakota Campbell, and September Cardin in a car where police found more blank checks that were apparently stolen from mail boxes.

A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
