Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Denison for trying to pass bad checks.

Denison Police said that they were called by Simmons Bank on West FM 120 about the suspects.

Police told News 12 that they found Ruben Timmons, Nakota Campbell, and September Cardin in a car where police found more blank checks that were apparently stolen from mail boxes.

