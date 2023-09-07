Texoma Local
Victim identified in Antlers homicide

Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast...
Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast D Street in antlers early Tuesday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has identified the woman who was beaten to death in her home last Tuesday.

According to OBSI, the woman was 95-year-old Gladys Land. Her daughter, Brenda Vanbeber, 73, was also critically injured in the attack.

OSBI said that Vanbeber is still hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

The attack happened after an early-morning break-in at a home on Northeast D Street.

Authorities were alerted after a neighbor heard glass breaking outside.

So far, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Funeral services for Land are set for Friday afternoon.

