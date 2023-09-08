Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.

James Nelson, 44, was arrested in June after officers said they found multiple child porn images and meth in his possession.

According to investigators, they learned during their investigation that Nelson was suspected of sexually abusing a child.

Nelson’s bonds total more than $2,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.