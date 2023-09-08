Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle in Logan County, West Virginia.(Gray News, file)
By Kristen Bentley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on the way to his school bus stop Friday.

Logan County Sheriff deputies say they received a call about the incident about 6:50 a.m. They say it happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found the boy in the road.

A witness told deputies the boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle turning onto the street.

The driver stated they were unable to see the boy in the road and hit him.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast...
Victim identified in Antlers homicide
This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass...
Renovations underway at Traveler’s Hotel in Denison
Chisum ISD cancelled all Thursday night football games after an accident on campus injured a...
Chisum JV football player injured in accident on campus

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in...
Vigil planned for teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
FILE - Tennis fans drink water on a hot day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center...
Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals