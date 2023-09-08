Texoma Local
Bryan County Fair welcomes livestock

Teams are getting their livestock cut, washed, and styled to look their best for the judges.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “Going to have many different entries from local kids, have raised some right here in the county, and that’s going to get kicked off this afternoon,” Bryan County Fair Board Member, Dillon Bowen said.

Contestants at the Bryan County Fair are excited!

“Just to get around and see all the people and meet new people,” Contestant Riggin Adams stated.

" So, we’ll have sheep and hogs tonight. We’ll have goats tomorrow, and then we’ll show cattle,” Bowen shared.

No matter whom you ask, it’s their livestock that should win in each category.

“He’s got good genetics, and he’s an easy-going kind of steer,” Contestant Bailee Varner said.

Fairgoers are encouraged to come to the livestock arena during the shows, where the winners will be announced on site.

Another attraction for attendees... the carnival, which opens Thursday night.

“They have all sorts of different good food down there. Not the healthiest of foods, but good fair food. Anything you could want but rides, games for the kids,” Bowen said.

There’s a little something for everyone.

“Even if you’re not involved in agriculture, livestock, we want you to come out and experience the fair. that’s what it’s all about,” Bowen concluded.

If you can’t make it tonight, the county fair will go through the weekend.

