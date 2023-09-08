Texoma Local
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges

Nathan Sexton is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged for...
Nathan Sexton is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged for defrauding homeowners who hired him to install septic systems.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged for defrauding homeowners who hired him to install septic systems.

Court documents state that a man hired Nathan Sexton, 36, to do electric, plumbing and sewage work for an RV park on Highway 70 in Durant.

According to the documents, the man paid Sexton $73,000, and Sexton did not perform the work nor have the license or permits he would need to do so.

Sexton is under investigation Department of Environmental Quality.

