Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged for defrauding homeowners who hired him to install septic systems.

Court documents state that a man hired Nathan Sexton, 36, to do electric, plumbing and sewage work for an RV park on Highway 70 in Durant.

According to the documents, the man paid Sexton $73,000, and Sexton did not perform the work nor have the license or permits he would need to do so.

Sexton is under investigation Department of Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.