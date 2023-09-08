Texoma Local
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus

Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on Thursday sent a junior varsity football player to the hospital.(Lauren Rangel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on Thursday sent a junior varsity football player to the hospital.

On Facebook, the school district announced that Friday’s pep rally and football game had been cancelled to allow the community to have time to come together and for students to be home with their families and talk through the traumatic experience.

The school district thanked the community for their support, and they thanked Bells ISD for understanding and supporting the decision.

As of Thursday night, the student was in stable condition at Medical City Children’s Hospital.

After meeting with our students, staff, players and coaches this morning in regards to yesterday's accident involving...

Posted by Chisum ISD on Friday, September 8, 2023

