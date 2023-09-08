Chisum JV football player injured in accident on campus
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Chisum ISD cancelled all Thursday night football games after an accident on campus injured a junior varsity player.
According to a post on the Chisum ISD Facebook page, the student is under care at Medical City Children’s Hospital and in stable condition.
Counselors will be available at the high school for any students that need them.
