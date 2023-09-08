Court documents detail events leading to fatal Mead shooting

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Court documents in the case of a Mead woman arrested for manslaughter have revealed more about what she says happened.

According to the documents, a deputy responded to a medical call for a person shot in the stomach.

When the deputy arrived, Amber Smith, 30, was holding her boyfriend Matthew Orr who was not breathing.

Smith allegedly told deputies that she was trying to shoot a chicken for dinner when Orr stepped in front of her as she shot the firearm, striking him in the torso.

Orr was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

