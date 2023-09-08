Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The debate surrounding a maximum age for elected officials reignites following public episodes

A recent poll shows most Americans want a limit on how old lawmakers and a president can be to serve.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The debate around age limits for politicians has been reignited this summer after several awkward public moments involving elected officials. And it has Americans wondering, if there is a minimum age to serve, why should there not be a maximum age as well?

In June, a crowd laughed at 80 year old President Joe Biden when, the oldest serving president in American history, joked about his age.

“I know I’m 198 years old,” Biden said at a political event in Washington D.C.

But recent instances with older lawmakers have Americans concerned like 81 year old Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) froze during news conferences in July and August.

And then there’s 90 year old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) who had to be told how to vote in a committee meeting in July.

Recent polls show most Americans think the age of politicians is no joke. A CBS News poll said three in four people want a maximum age limit for elected officials. In that sample, 40 percent say that limit should be 70 years old.

Also, a Pew Research Center Survey revealed about half of Americans believe the ideal age of a president is someone in their 50s.

“It’s an understandable impulse when you see somebody, you know, struggle to communicate and struggle to do the job because perhaps of their age,” said Georgetown University Associate Professor Dr. Hans Noel.

Dr. Noel emphasized only lawmakers, and the president can place a formal age limit on themselves.

“The thing about being young is that eventually young people become not so young people and eventually become the old people you’d be shutting out,” Noel said.

Yet, Columbia University Professor of Health Policy and Aging Dr. John Rowe said age is a poor predictor of future behavior because people don’t age the same way.

“To pick an age is arbitrary,” said Dr. Rowe. “But the fact that we have established those age eligibility markers does not carry over to this concept of evaluating people’s fitness to play these varied roles.”

The Constitution sets minimum ages to serve in federal office: 25 years old for the House and 30 for the Senate. A president must be 35.

Now, Rep. John James (R-Mich.) has proposed a bill to set an upper limit for representatives, senators, and presidents at 75 years old.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast...
Victim identified in Antlers homicide
Chisum ISD cancelled all Thursday night football games after an accident on campus injured a...
Chisum JV football player injured in accident on campus
Court documents in the case of a Mead woman arrested for manslaughter reveal what she said led...
Documents reveal new details about Mead manslaughter case

Latest News

Durant Football fans may see added security this Friday.
Increased security for Durant football fans
A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges
A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on...
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus