Denison Animal Welfare Group over-capacity with cats, in need of donations

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - For some, too many cats may sound like a dream come true. For the Denison Animal Welfare Group, it’s become a serious issue.

“Right now, we have 140 cats between our foster program and in our rescue building here,” cat room attendant Julie Bobo said.

Bobo says she believes this over-population is because cat owners aren’t spaying or neutering their pets.

“Cats can have up to eight kittens at a time, and they can go into heat several times a year,” Bobo said. “With them not being spayed, without them being neutered, they just constantly keep populating.”

However, she says they have a potential solution.

“We have a community program that helps with spaying and neutering of our cats,” Bobo said. “You just have to come up here and get the information, and we help cover the cost of the spay and neuter for your animals.”

Because the rescue has so many cats, they’re running low on crucial supplies like wet food, dry food, and litter.

“We can usually keep supplied in the dry, but wet cat food, especially for our babies, they need it,” Bobo said.

Bobo said donations are the only way they can care for the cats who need it the most.

“We take in animals from the city pound that are unwanted, picked up, strays, and get them rehabilitated if we possibly can with training, get them adopted to good homes,” Bobo said.

If you’re interested in donating, volunteering, or adopting, you can find all the information on how to get involved on DAWG’s Facebook page or on their website.

