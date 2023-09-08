Texoma Local
Increased security for Durant football fans

Durant Football fans may see added security this Friday.
Durant Football fans may see added security this Friday.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Football fans may see added security this Friday.

A 16-year-old boy died, and two others were injured as the result of a shooting at a Choctaw high school football game, two weeks ago.

Just a week following the incident, Durant Public Schools released a security announcement for future athletic events.

“This has all come about when you take the incidents that has happened around our state, around the country,” said Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian.

Sheriff Christian went over the added layer of security, “I work closely with the Superintendent, Duane Merideth, with the school resource officer program and I just want to make sure that we provide a good, safe environment for our kids in today’s times.”

New security measures include no re-entries so once you leave the game, you are not allowed back in.

“We will have the visibility of more deputies, more law enforcement there, deter any crime,” Christian said.

While all bags are subject to be checked, “there’ll be no backpacks coming in via the rules,” Christian added.

And students below 6th grade will need to have a parent or guardian with them at all times.

“We’re not going to allow any balls in there, used to there’d be out in the in the northern end zone, there’d be a lot of interaction but we’re going to cut all that out,” Christian said. Prohibited items include explosives, firearms, and alcohol.

“We’re trying to cut down on anything that could create an issue,” added, Christian.

Sheriff Christian just wants people to have fun while at the game, “I want the parents to feel comfortable that they’re going to the kids are safe, they’re going to be safe.”

The Durant Lions will play at 7:30 p.m. against Will Rogers College.

