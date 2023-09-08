Texoma Local
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Joejuan Williams, 25, of Fridley, Minnesota, was leading officers on a high-speed chase when he ran off the road and flipped his car twice.

Troopers said that Williams was thrown from the vehicle, and he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and his passenger was taken to Texoma Medical Center in Denison in stable condition.

There is no word on why police were trying to pull Williams over.

