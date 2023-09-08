Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 115.

The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.

The deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, causing dozens of people to flee to the ocean to escape the flames, destroying more than 2,000 structures and doing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.

So far, Maui police have released the names of 55 of the dead. Of these, 22 were in their 70s, with another 13 in their 60s. There was one listed victim under the age of 10.

The governor also said that in the coming weeks, authorities will begin to schedule supervised visits for residents to return to and view their properties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast...
Victim identified in Antlers homicide
Chisum ISD cancelled all Thursday night football games after an accident on campus injured a...
Chisum JV football player injured in accident on campus
Court documents in the case of a Mead woman arrested for manslaughter reveal what she said led...
Documents reveal new details about Mead manslaughter case

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct....
Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
Durant Football fans may see added security this Friday.
Increased security for Durant football fans
A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says