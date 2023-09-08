Overnight Storms Possible, Sunny and Not as Hot This Weekend

A complex surface pattern sets the stage for a chance of severe thunderstorms overnight, and possibly impacting some high school football games. High winds are the greatest threat with any storm, although some hail is also possible in thunderstorm cores. Storms will tend to move southeast at about 25 mph.

Rain chances end by Saturday morning and we’re left with a sunny Saturday, it will be hot but still the “coolest” day in at least a week. Highs will be in the 90s. Sunday continues quiet with a clear night and a sunny, hot day. Clouds thicken Monday as a cold front and upper wave approach; this spells promising rain chances by Monday night and into Tuesday. Some area may get more than an inch of rain. Great news! Northerly flow behind the front will keep highs quite mild, in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Temperatures may inch upward late next week, but the severe heat of recent weeks is off of the table.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

