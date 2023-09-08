Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman Police K9 Jaeger retires, passes torch to K9 Titan

It was an emotional day at the Sherman Police Department as they gave K9 Jaeger a hero’s send-off after four years of dedicated service.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It was an emotional day at the Sherman Police Department as they gave K9 Jaeger a hero’s send-off after four years of dedicated service.

“I’m just glad he’s done as well as he has, and we definitely appreciate you guys letting us serve you,” Sherman police officer and K9 handler Breg Anderson said.

K9 Jaeger has been working with the Sherman Police Department since 2019 and, as of Thursday, is now officially retired.

“He’s going to get to live out his life with his K9 handler Officer Anderson at his home,” Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat said. “It’s a great thing. It’s a happy ending to that story.”

Officer Breg Anderson and Jaeger developed a special bond during their time together on the force, and they’re both having some trouble adjusting to the retirement.

“He sees me walk out the door and he’s like, ‘Dad, where are you going?,’” Anderson said. “He’s not liking it, but it’s going to take some time for him to adjust.”

As Jaeger retires, he passes the torch to another Belgian Malinois, K9 Titan.

“He actually hit the street back in August,” Jeffcoat said. “He has actually already apprehended some felony suspects and located some narcotics. Even though he’s a young dog, he’s well trained, and he’s ready to hit the streets running.”

Jeffcoat said that K9 officers are crucial to the department’s success and that they really become part of the police family.

“Those officers depend on that K9,” Jeffcoat said. “If there’s a building search or something that is critical for them to do, they know that dog will put his life on the line for any one of those officers at any given time without hesitation.”

After serving the city proudly, Jaeger can now rest easy knowing Titan is on watch.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass...
Renovations underway at Traveler’s Hotel in Denison

Latest News

Teams are getting their livestock cut, washed, and styled to look their best for the judges.
Bryan County Fair welcomes livestock
Court documents in the case of a Mead woman arrested for manslaughter have revealed more about...
Court documents detail events leading to fatal Mead shooting
The soon-to-be Lake Texoma Raw Water Pump Station located off of FM 1310 will allow the city to...
Contract change is Denison’s new water pump project
The nearly $10 million project goes from US 75 to Odelle Avenue, it will beautify the area and...
Loy Lake reconstruction project is underway