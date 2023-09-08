Sherman Police K9 Jaeger retires, passes torch to K9 Titan

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It was an emotional day at the Sherman Police Department as they gave K9 Jaeger a hero’s send-off after four years of dedicated service.

“I’m just glad he’s done as well as he has, and we definitely appreciate you guys letting us serve you,” Sherman police officer and K9 handler Breg Anderson said.

K9 Jaeger has been working with the Sherman Police Department since 2019 and, as of Thursday, is now officially retired.

“He’s going to get to live out his life with his K9 handler Officer Anderson at his home,” Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat said. “It’s a great thing. It’s a happy ending to that story.”

Officer Breg Anderson and Jaeger developed a special bond during their time together on the force, and they’re both having some trouble adjusting to the retirement.

“He sees me walk out the door and he’s like, ‘Dad, where are you going?,’” Anderson said. “He’s not liking it, but it’s going to take some time for him to adjust.”

As Jaeger retires, he passes the torch to another Belgian Malinois, K9 Titan.

“He actually hit the street back in August,” Jeffcoat said. “He has actually already apprehended some felony suspects and located some narcotics. Even though he’s a young dog, he’s well trained, and he’s ready to hit the streets running.”

Jeffcoat said that K9 officers are crucial to the department’s success and that they really become part of the police family.

“Those officers depend on that K9,” Jeffcoat said. “If there’s a building search or something that is critical for them to do, they know that dog will put his life on the line for any one of those officers at any given time without hesitation.”

After serving the city proudly, Jaeger can now rest easy knowing Titan is on watch.

