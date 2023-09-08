Sulphur and Davis prepare for Bedlam rivalry

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Sulphur and Davis will put on a show for sure on Friday when they renew Murray County Bedlam.

Both teams are looking for their first win after tough opening games. Sulphur lost to a powerhouse in Washington, while Davis lost a close one against Pauls Valley.

This week, these two proud programs will go at it as they renew one of the Oklahoma best and oldest rivalry football games.

Kickoff has been moved to 8pm on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.