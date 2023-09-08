Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Suspect placed in custody for torching of Michigan State Police patrol cruisers

A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on...
A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire in Michigan.(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire.

The Michigan State Police Eighth District announced Thursday afternoon the suspect was taken into custody at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Investigators said multiple patrol vehicles parked at the Michigan State Police’s Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)

The suspect was initially described as a male wearing camouflage who was driving a silver Honda CRV.

Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass...
Renovations underway at Traveler’s Hotel in Denison

Latest News

The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged as cops solve 1984 'Baby Mary' case
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee charges over Atlantic waters as a Category 5 storm, approaching the Caribbean
A migrant from Columbia stands at a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain in place for now
It was an emotional day at the Sherman Police Department as they gave K9 Jaeger a hero’s...
Sherman Police K9 Jaeger retires, passes torch to K9 Titan