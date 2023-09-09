Great September Weekend

Saturday’s temperatures have stalled out in the mid to lower 90s with a light easterly flow keeping temperatures steady for the weekend. Sunday will be very similar with sunny skies with highs a few degrees cooler mostly in the lower 90s across Texoma. Still a few degrees warmer than the average temperature for this time of year (87 degrees), but after a week of triple digit heat, we’ll take this kind of weekend weather.

The upper air area of high pressure (that I often refer to as the heat dome) is currently moving southwest towards Mexico and farther away from Texoma. This means that by Monday there will be an upper air flow from the North that will help stir up multiple cold fronts at the surface with plenty of rain chances for the week. Thick clouds will start moving into Texoma Monday with a cold front moving through Tuesday. Texoma will see scattered showers and thunderstorms on those two days with rain chances increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. More widespread storms will develop across our region Wednesday and increasing more going into Thursday evening. As of now, Thursday looks to be our best chance for widespread rainfall in Texoma. This disturbance will allow another cold front to move through on Friday as rain chances dwindle with a surface high pressure area moving in for next weekend.

Multiple rain chances and thick cloud cover will drop Texoma temperatures considerably. Highs will be in the 80s or even the 70s with chances to be even lower depending on scattered storm development. I’d imagine that since it’s been so long without rain, some cloudy and rainy days may be a welcome change for many.

But enjoy the clear weekend days as it will be a wet and gloomy work week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

