New multi-purpose community center opens in Sherman

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “When they came in, they went running and they were just so happy,” Tuck Street Early Education Center Teacher, Letha Sims said.

The multipurpose community center on East Tuck Street is now open.

It’s an extension of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, but you don’t need to be a member to visit.

“It’s free and open to any member of the community. all they have to do when they come, they tell us that they are here,” Harmony Missionary Baptist Church Pastor, Clifton Eaton stated.

The front of the building serves as a food distribution center, where canned goods are given every 2nd and 4th Friday.

In the back, is a child’s dream.

Toys, stuffed animals, barbie dream houses, and a full library all in one place!

Tuck Street Early Education Center is right next door, and Letha Sims says her students will definitely make good use of the center.

“The books, the toys, the space. They will love it over here,” Sims shared.

There are more amenities coming!

“We are going to install two basketball goals in the large section. but any games that people play, it will be available for them to come and play,” Eaton said.

The Harmony Missionary Baptist Church wants the center to serve as a safe place for anyone to come to.

“I just want to tell members of the community that this church is an open door. they don’t have to be intimidated,” Eaton said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

