Cloudier and Cooler Sunday

Cirrus clouds have been floating over parts of Texoma Sunday ahead of this week’s incoming rain showers. The extra cloud cover has yielded cooler temperatures than Saturday with many Texoma towns topping out in the upper 80s for temperatures. It’s starting to feel more like September outside!

Temperatures will continue to decrease this week with multiple rain chances due and a couple of cold fronts. Scattered showers will start moving into Texoma Monday morning and last throughout the day and well into Tuesday morning. Monday’s storms will not be the big rain producers due to lack of moisture in the skies. Tuesday a cold front will move through that will lower temperatures and also add to more storms during the day. Another wave of storms with higher chances of rainfall totals will move through Wednesday and Thursday with a second cold front arriving Friday.

By this time next week, everywhere in Texoma should have seen around an inch of rain with isolated areas seeing significantly more. Areas suffering from extreme drought will need to monitor rainfall totals this week as isolated flooding could be a concern later this week.

After Tuesday’s cold front, high temperatures will drop down into the 70s and next weekend should be even cooler. The Fall Equinox isn’t until September 23rd, so summer isn’t quite over yet. But a reprieve from triple digit heat and the return of much needed rain should be a welcome sight to all in Texoma this week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

