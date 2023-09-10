Feeding Hope Durant raising money for facility

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant non-profit is working to raise $100,000 to build a facility for the people they serve.

Feeding Hope, formally known as Families Feeding Families was met with an anonymous donor who will match the money they raise.

Board Member, Jon Hazell said the building will be placed off Florida Street.

“In reality anyone who knows anything about construction, it is probably going to be a year before we can get people inside but once we do get inside, our goal is to feed 4-5 times a week, not just two times a week like we do now,” Hazell said.

They will be holding a glow fun run on September 15, with hopes of raising all funds by the end of December.

