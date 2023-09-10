Oklahoma outlasts SMU for 28-11 win

NORMAN, Okla.(KXII) - Memorial Stadium in Norman was the site for a good old fashion border war full of horsepower in week two, as the 18th ranked Oklahoma Sooners welcomed in the Mustangs of SMU to the field.

Now this was first test of the year for these programs, both coming in 1-0 to the matchup. To start the Sooners were clicking in all three phases of the game. Beginning with a blocked punt by Peyton Bowen, which would go on to set up the Sooners with their first of four aerial scores of the game after Dillon Gabriel connects with Andrel Anthony. SMU would put up a fight, forcing the Sooners to turn to the ground game on the offensive end which would lead to success for Brent Venables and his squad in a 28-11 win at home

Despite the offense stalling at times throughout the ball game, quarterback Dillon Gabriel was able to carefully guide his team through the Stang’s defensive firepower. Prevailing with a second half explosion

Overall the most consistent group of the night had to be the Sooner defense, stifling the SMU offensive unit time and time again while also forcing a very timely fumble in the second half to swing the momentum back in their favor.

