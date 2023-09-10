Rangers and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Oakland Athletics (44-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (77-64, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (3-8, 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (8-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -248, Athletics +205; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas is 44-30 in home games and 77-64 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

Oakland has a 44-98 record overall and a 20-51 record in road games. The Athletics are 30-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 9-for-41 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has four home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .254 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 12-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .223 batting average, 6.92 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.