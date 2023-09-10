Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rapper arrested after police say he wrote song about killing man

By Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Nevada rapper was arrested after authorities say he murdered a man in 2021 then wrote a song allegedly confessing to the crime.

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and violation of probation, KVVU reports. He is being held on a bail of $1 million, according to online records.

Police say Randall Wallace was fatally shot in the head at an apartment complex on September 18, 2021. The victim got into an argument with McDaniel before the shooting, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers they saw a Black man fleeing from the area in an unknown white vehicle at the time of the shooting. They also said they did not know who the shooter was but believed Wallace was not the intended victim.

However, a month later, one of the same witnesses came forward and said they had more information but did not want to be labeled a “snitch.”

Police were able to obtain information leading to the suspect being identified as McDaniel.

On July 17, 2023, a detective observed a YouTube video posted by “The Biggest Finn 4800″ titled “Fadee Free.” The music video included the song lyrics:

“I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry.”

The report breaks down the lyrics line by line as to what McDaniel is referring to in his song, allegedly taking credit for the murder of Wallace and including information that was never released to the public regarding the shooting.

McDaniel was arrested at his home without incident last week. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
Chisum ISD cancelled all Thursday night football games after an accident on campus injured a...
Chisum JV football player injured in accident on campus
Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on...
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Court documents in the case of a Mead woman arrested for manslaughter reveal what she said led...
Documents reveal new details about Mead manslaughter case

Latest News

Travis Ward plucked about 40 thorns from a wild donkey's nose and ear. The thorns were likely...
WATCH: Donkey with face full of thorns gets help from kayaker
The thorns were likely spines from the thousands of saguaros that surround the lake. (KPNX,...
'He was in pain': Kayaker helps wild donkey with thorns on its head
The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso during the...
Prosecutor files criminal proceedings against Spanish soccer chief
Several high-profile figures didn't end up facing charges. (CNN, WHNS, WGCL, WSB, WMTV, POOL,...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, report reveals