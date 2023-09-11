Texoma Local
Ada schools placed on lockdown after threat Monday morning

The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into the threat.
The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into the threat.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada City Schools went on lockdown Monday morning after a threat was made.

School officials did not specify the type of threat, or how it was made, but they told News 12 it was directed at one school in the Ada school district.

The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into the threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

