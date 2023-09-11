Ada schools placed on lockdown after threat Monday morning

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada City Schools went on lockdown Monday morning after a threat was made.

School officials did not specify the type of threat, or how it was made, but they told News 12 it was directed at one school in the Ada school district.

The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into the threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

