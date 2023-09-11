Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers said.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ironman Wisconsin said that the individual, whose name has not been released, needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped until medical crews arrived to take the athlete to the hospital.

No other details about the medical event or the athlete have been released at this time.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin wrote in its post. It also thanked the personnel and first responders that offered aid to the individual.

The race director declined to comment and referred questions to the national Ironman organization, which has not provided an immediate response .

In 2019, two athletes died during the swimming portion of the triathlon. Micheal McCullough and Todd Mahoney were both pulled from the water during the race. McCullough, 61, was taken to the hospital and pronounced soon after arriving. Mahoney, who was a Madison firefighter, died two days later.

The annual event, which has been held in Madison for the last 21 years, wouldn’t be possible without its thousands of volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges
A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes
Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on...
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday
FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11,...
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintences for help