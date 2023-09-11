Texoma Local
Denison man sentenced for evading arrest and gun charges

A Denison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and unlawful possession of...
A Denison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that Jack Sears, 38, took a plea deal for a June 2020 incident.

The incident started as a traffic stop where officers tried to arrest Sears after they found a gun hidden under his seat.

Sears tried to run away, but officers quickly caught him.

Sears also received a 10 year sentence in federal court for another crime, and he will have to serve that after he is released from state prison.

