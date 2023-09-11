Durant Fire visits elementary schools to remember 9/11

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Durant Fire Department visits elementary schools every year to teach the younger generations the history of 9/11.

“History is important for us to all learn about,” said Brandon Brooks, Durant’s Fire Marshal.

Every year the Durant Fire Department visits Durant Public Schools with interactive activities.

“In honor of September 11th, we go to all three elementary schools, George Washington, Washington Irving, and Northwest Heights,” Brooks said.

George Washington’s third-grade teacher, Angela Fernandez said her class has been reading I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001.

“One of the main characters’ father is a firefighter so we’ve been learning about firefighters,” Fernandez said.

“We want to remind them of the first responders that sacrificed their lives on that day,” Brooks said.

More than 300 first responders died during the 9/11 attacks.

“Any time that they get to see firefighters, you know, getting into their gear, they get inspired,” Brooks added.

The department set up an obstacle course for the students to get an idea of the roles of a firefighter.

“Where we time each class and it’s kind of a competition,” added Brooks.

The third graders used the fire hose, carried ladders, and brought a patient to safety.

“We’re all the time looking for ways to inspire kids in our community,” Brooks said.

And they too can become a firefighter, “they want to be heroes like the firefighters now,” Fernandez said.

