Groundbreaking day for a new park in Howe

A ten acre park is in the making...
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A 10 acre park is in the making...

“It’s a big day for the community as you can see, we had great turnout for it. People are excited about it and looking forward to it. And this is so this is kind of like the official kickoff” said Kent Lowder, one of ten citizens that contributed to the plans of bringing the park to the community.

The groundbreaking began this past week, and at Sunday’s groundbreaking day celebration, the land is a work in progress.

A group of citizens have been planning it since 2018. The group consists of “about ten people. [They] have mommy’s from the community, different parents, school people...” said Clarissia Doty.

A survey was done a few years ago to get input from the people of Howe on what they wanted and needed in the community. Clarissa Doty said that the diverse group of younger and older people all agreed in the meetings that they needed a park.

The park will be a large playground for the kids, with other features to make it accessible to all such as: tennis courts, sand volleyball, a covered pavilion, a splash pad, half mile long walking path that circles the park, and an extra open space.

Although it was organized by the group of citizens, they have extra help. “It’s a partnership between the the city because ultimately it is a city park Texoma Health Foundation because that’s where that funding is coming from. And the schools because they’re doing the doing the tennis court. So it’s all that together. But the a group of the community citizens are the ones that are leading it and making it happen,” said Lowder.

The committee isn’t committing to a specific time for when the park will be finished.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

