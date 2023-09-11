Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Love County deputies said they were called about a black sports bike that was speeding through traffic, in and out of lanes.

When deputies tried to pull him over, the driver sped off and led them on a chase, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies reported the driver sped more than 140 miles per hour through Marietta and Thackerville, on multiple highways, before losing control of the bike.

Deputies report no one was injured and the driver was arrested.

