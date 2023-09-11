Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man with 35 dogs inside van arrested, police say

Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in...
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg, Kentucky, led police to the discovery of more than 30 dogs in his van that an animal rescue group had to take into their custody temporarily.(Letcher County Jail/Christy Robinson-Appalachian Pet Pantry)
By Brandon Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A man from northeast Tennessee is in jail in Letcher County, Kentucky, facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a fight that led to much more.

Whitesburg police were called to the parking lot of Food City on Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found the van had hit another car near the Gas-N-Go gas station.

The drivers of the two vehicles, Billy Coleman of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Ronald Adams of Fleming County, Kentucky were fighting on the ground and had to be pepper sprayed, authorities said.

Once police got them apart, they said they discovered Coleman and his wife had been living in the van for around two weeks and had 35 dogs with them.

They also found out that Adams and his wife, who are related to Coleman’s wife, had met them in Whitesburg because they were told Coleman’s wife had gone two weeks without food. Police said she convinced her husband to take her to Letcher County because she had lived there in the past.

Adams and his wife managed to get Coleman’s wife into the car with them at the Pine Mountain Grill and took off, causing Coleman to chase them to the parking lot where the fight started, according to reports.

Police arrested Coleman and charged him with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. Those charges are misdemeanors, but officers said additional felony charges are likely. Adams was not arrested.

Coleman was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Two people were at the gas station when they noticed the dogs inside. They contacted an animal rescue group to come help police gather the dogs up and take them to safety. The dogs are being held at the Appalachian Pet Pantry location until the group can find homes for them.

Letcher County is in eastern Kentucky, on the border with Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges
A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes
Chisum’s Friday night football game against Bells was canceled after an on-campus accident on...
Chisum football game canceled after student injured in accident on campus
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.The U.S....
Google’s dominance of internet search faces major challenge in legal showdown with U.S. regulators
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
The superintendent put all schools on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement looks into...
Ada schools placed on lockdown after threat Monday morning
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake