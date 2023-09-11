Texoma Local
Paris firefighters participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb

Captain Joey Rickman, Austin Bush, and Kyle Britt represented the Paris Fire Department at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas over the weekend.(Paris Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - Three firefighters represented the Paris Fire Department at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the department shared that Captain Joey Rickman, Austin Bush, and Kyle Britt climbed 110 floors at the Comercia Tower on Saturday morning.

The event happens every year in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

Captain Joey Rickman, D/E Austin Bush and Firefighter Kyle Britt participated in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this morning in remembrance of first responders that were lost on 9/11/2001.

Posted by Paris Fire Department on Saturday, September 9, 2023

