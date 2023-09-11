Paris firefighters participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - Three firefighters represented the Paris Fire Department at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, the department shared that Captain Joey Rickman, Austin Bush, and Kyle Britt climbed 110 floors at the Comercia Tower on Saturday morning.
The event happens every year in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.