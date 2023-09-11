Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Paris man charged for resisting arrest after allegedly head butting officer

Kerry Rollerson was charged for resisting arrest after he allegedly tried to assault a police...
Kerry Rollerson was charged for resisting arrest after he allegedly tried to assault a police officer while being taken to jail.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was charged for resisting arrest after he allegedly tried to assault a police officer while being taken to jail.

According to the Paris Police Department, officers were responding to a call of a man creating a disturbance at an apartment complex, and when they arrived, they found Kerry Rollerson using abusive language targeted towards his neighbors.

Rollerson then went into his apartment and slammed the doors to avoid officers, and he then started a disturbance with another family member.

Officers arrested Rollerson for disorderly conduct.

Police say that when they got to the jail, Rollerson attempted to assault an officer by head butting the officer in the face.

In addition to the disorderly conduct charge, Rollerson was charged with a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with Atoka Police Friday morning.
Man dies in crash during high-speed Atoka chase
A reckless driver on I-35 landed himself behind bars in Love County Saturday evening, according...
Love Co deputies arrest man for reckless driving
Nathan Sexton, 36, is facing more charges related to construction fraud after he was charged...
Bryan County man facing more construction fraud charges
A Bells man was indicted in Grayson County on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man indicted on slew of child sex crimes
A ten acre park is in the making...
Groundbreaking day for a new park in Howe

Latest News

An ordinance could protect trees as the city continues to grow.
Sherman considering a tree preservation ordinance
William Hollars, 44, pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged...
Pontotoc County man pleads guilty to assault, bomb threat
A Denison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and unlawful possession of...
Denison man sentenced for evading arrest and gun charges
And they too can become a firefighter, “they want to be heroes like the firefighters now,”...
Durant Fire visits elementary schools to remember 9/11