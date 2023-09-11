Paris man charged for resisting arrest after allegedly head butting officer

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was charged for resisting arrest after he allegedly tried to assault a police officer while being taken to jail.

According to the Paris Police Department, officers were responding to a call of a man creating a disturbance at an apartment complex, and when they arrived, they found Kerry Rollerson using abusive language targeted towards his neighbors.

Rollerson then went into his apartment and slammed the doors to avoid officers, and he then started a disturbance with another family member.

Officers arrested Rollerson for disorderly conduct.

Police say that when they got to the jail, Rollerson attempted to assault an officer by head butting the officer in the face.

In addition to the disorderly conduct charge, Rollerson was charged with a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

