Pontotoc County man pleads guilty to assault, bomb threat

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County Man pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged assault in September of 2022.

According to prosecutors with the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, William Hollars, 44, admitted to strangling a woman and threatening her with a homemade bomb.

At a plea hearing, Hollars admitted to prosecutors that he chased the woman into a Chickasaw government building before beating her and dragging her outside where he tried to light the bomb.

A sentencing date has not been set.

