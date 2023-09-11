Texoma Local
Pontotoc County man pleads guilty to assault, bomb threat

William Hollars, 44, pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged...
William Hollars, 44, pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged assault in September of 2022.(Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County Man pled guilty in federal court to five charges related to a prolonged assault in September of 2022.

According to prosecutors with the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, William Hollars, 44, admitted to strangling a woman and threatening her with a homemade bomb.

At a plea hearing, Hollars admitted to prosecutors that he chased the woman into a Chickasaw government building before beating her and dragging her outside where he tried to light the bomb.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

